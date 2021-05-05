Raymond James Believes Criteo SA (CRTO) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Criteo SA (CRTO) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.67, close to its 52-week high of $40.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 73.1% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Viant Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Criteo SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.14, a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Criteo SA’s market cap is currently $2.33B and has a P/E ratio of 34.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRTO in relation to earlier this year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include criteo shopper graph; criteo engine; publisher network; client platform; and product portfolio. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.