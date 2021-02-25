Raymond James Believes Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.24, close to its 52-week high of $16.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crescent Capital BDC with a $19.00 average price target.

Crescent Capital BDC’s market cap is currently $458.6M and has a P/E ratio of 72.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects.