Raymond James Believes Covetrus (CVET) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Covetrus (CVET). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.73, close to its 52-week high of $26.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 100.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Covetrus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Covetrus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion and net profit of $54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.01 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $10 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CVET in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.