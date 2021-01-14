Raymond James Believes Covetrus (CVET) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on Covetrus (CVET) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.82, close to its 52-week high of $34.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 84.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Covetrus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.33, a -25.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.06 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Covetrus has an average volume of 884K.

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.