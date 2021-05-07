Raymond James Believes Costco (COST) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on Costco (COST) yesterday and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $382.76, close to its 52-week high of $393.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.2% and a 84.4% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Costco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $394.22, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Telsey Advisory also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $390.00 price target.

Costco’s market cap is currently $169.4B and has a P/E ratio of 31.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1983, Costco Wholesale Corp. operates an international chain of membership-only warehouse clubs. It sells product categories, including groceries, appliances, automotive supplies, toys, hardware, sporting goods, books, housewares, and apparel among others. The company is based in Issaquah, Washington.

