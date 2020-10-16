Raymond James Believes Cooper Co (COO) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on October 8, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co (COO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $353.42, close to its 52-week high of $365.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 59.2% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cooper Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $344.29.

Cooper Co’s market cap is currently $19.09B and has a P/E ratio of 63.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5101.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the following business units: Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical. The Cooper Vision business unit brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to crafting quality lenses for contact lens wearers. The Cooper Surgical business unit focuses on supplying women’s health clinicians with market medical products and treatment options to improve the delivery of healthcare to women. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

