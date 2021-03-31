Raymond James Believes Cooper Co (COO) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cooper Co (COO) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $384.89, close to its 52-week high of $401.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cooper Co with a $413.71 average price target.

Cooper Co’s market cap is currently $18.92B and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COO in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Albert White, the President & CEO of COO sold 79,745 shares for a total of $30,990,533.

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the following business units: Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical. The Cooper Vision business unit brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to crafting quality lenses for contact lens wearers. The Cooper Surgical business unit focuses on supplying women’s health clinicians with market medical products and treatment options to improve the delivery of healthcare to women. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

