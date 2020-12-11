Raymond James Believes Construction Partners (ROAD) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Joshua Wilson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Construction Partners (ROAD). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.70, close to its 52-week high of $29.13.

Wilson has an average return of 61.8% when recommending Construction Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1155 out of 7141 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Construction Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Construction Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $217 million and net profit of $15.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $227 million and had a net profit of $17.2 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Construction Partners, Inc. engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming & Charles E. Owens in 1999 and is headquartered in Dothan, AL.