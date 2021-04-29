Raymond James Believes ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.91, close to its 52-week high of $28.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 73.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ConnectOne Bancorp with a $30.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ConnectOne Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.81 million and net profit of $25.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.68 million and had a net profit of $20.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as holding company which engages in the ownership and control of ConnectOne Bank. It offers commercial and business loans which are primarily funded by relationship-based core deposit accounts. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.