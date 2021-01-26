Raymond James Believes Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.13, close to its 52-week high of $37.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chuy’s Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.20, representing a -5.6% downside. In a report issued on January 15, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.03 and a one-year low of $7.28. Currently, Chuy’s Holdings has an average volume of 124.1K.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.