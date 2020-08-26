Raymond James Believes Chart Industries (GTLS) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on Chart Industries (GTLS) on May 20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.47, close to its 52-week high of $77.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 55.0% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Clean Energy Fuels, and Conocophillips.

Chart Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.33, implying a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $77.56 and a one-year low of $15.00. Currently, Chart Industries has an average volume of 589.4K.

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics, Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, and Energy and Chemicals FinFans. The Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics segment supplies engineered equipment and technology-driven process systems used in the separation, liquefaction, and purification of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Distribution and Storage Western and Eastern Hemisphere segment designs, manufactures, and services cryogenic solutions for the storage and delivery of cryogenic liquids used in industrial gas and LNG applications in different geographical regions. The Energy and Chemicals FinFans facilitates major natural gas, petrochemical processing, petroleum refining, power generation and industrial gas companies in the production of their products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, GA.