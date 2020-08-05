Raymond James Believes Centerra Gold (CAGDF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold (CAGDF), with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.63, close to its 52-week high of $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.5% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Trilogy Metals, and Teck Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerra Gold with a $13.87 average price target, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.70 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Centerra Gold has an average volume of 38.86K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAGDF in relation to earlier this year.

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kyrgyz Republic, Turkey, North America, and Corporate and Other. The Kyrgyz Republic segment includes the operations of the kumtor gold project. The Turkey segment represents the development of the Öksüt project. The North America segment consists of Mount Milligan mine for gold copper; and molybdenum that focuses on the operation of angeloth processing facility, and care and maintenance activities of the Endako and Thompson Creek Mines. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of the head office located in Toronto, the corporate office located in Denver, Colorado, the greenstone gold property, the kemess project, and other international exploration projects. The company was on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.