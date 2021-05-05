Raymond James Believes CDW (CDW) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CDW (CDW), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $171.40, close to its 52-week high of $184.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CDW is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $186.00.

The company has a one-year high of $184.58 and a one-year low of $93.75. Currently, CDW has an average volume of 769K.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization and collaboration. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

