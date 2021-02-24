Raymond James Believes CBRE Group (CBRE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to CBRE Group (CBRE), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.88, close to its 52-week high of $82.05.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 72.7% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CBRE Group with a $74.67 average price target.

CBRE Group’s market cap is currently $26.13B and has a P/E ratio of 25.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBRE in relation to earlier this year.

CBRE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services. The Americas segment comprises of operations throughout the United States and Canada as well as markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment offers full range of services concentrated on the commercial property sector, such as leasing, property sales, valuation services, asset management services, and occupier outsourcing. The Asia Pacific segment commercial real estate services. The Global Investment Management segment consist of investment management services to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors seeking to generate returns and diversification through investment in real estate. The Development Services segment develops and invests in commercial real estate across a wide spectrum of property types, including: industrial, office and retail properties; healthcare facilities of all types; and residential/mixed-use projects. The company was founded by Colbert Coldwell in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

