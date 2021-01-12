Raymond James Believes CareDx (CDNA) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on CareDx (CDNA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.69, close to its 52-week high of $81.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 83.3% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.75, which is a -9.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Based on CareDx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.37 million and GAAP net loss of $2.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.81 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.81 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDNA in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Fred E. Cohen, a Director at CDNA bought 15,000 shares for a total of $221,100.

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.