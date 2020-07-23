Raymond James Believes Canadian Pacific (CP) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific (CP) today and set a price target of C$398.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $274.91, close to its 52-week high of $280.53.

Hansen has an average return of 7.5% when recommending Canadian Pacific.

According to TipRanks.com, Hansen is ranked #5865 out of 6815 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $295.39 average price target, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $299.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Pacific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion and net profit of $409 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.77 billion and had a net profit of $434 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CP in relation to earlier this year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.