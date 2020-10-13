Raymond James Believes Cambium Networks (CMBM) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Cambium Networks (CMBM) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.87, close to its 52-week high of $19.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Cambium Networks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.17, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.90 and a one-year low of $3.57. Currently, Cambium Networks has an average volume of 110.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMBM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the wireless broadband networking infrastructure services. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The firm operates secure wireless broadband point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.