Raymond James Believes Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.48, close to its 52-week high of $158.36.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 71.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion and net profit of $56.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $969 million and had a net profit of $10.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Adam Amsterdam, the Corp. VP of BR sold 20,936 shares for a total of $3,108,787.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions; and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.