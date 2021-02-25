Raymond James Believes Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.11, close to its 52-week high of $17.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 40.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brigham Minerals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, implying a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Brigham Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.08 million and GAAP net loss of $13.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.11 million and had a net profit of $8.46 million.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.