Raymond James Believes Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea reiterated a Buy rating on Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.73, close to its 52-week high of $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Whitecap Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bonterra Energy with a $2.81 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bonterra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.76 million and GAAP net loss of $11.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.74 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BNEFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.