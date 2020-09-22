Raymond James Believes Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.27, close to its 52-week high of $87.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 64.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blueprint Medicines with a $98.91 average price target, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $87.43 and a one-year low of $43.29. Currently, Blueprint Medicines has an average volume of 442K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.