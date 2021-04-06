Raymond James Believes Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.64, close to its 52-week high of $29.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 54.4% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Bloomin’ Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.82, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Bloomin’ Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $813 million and GAAP net loss of $14.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.02 billion and had a net profit of $28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLMN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Elizabeth A. Smith, a Director at BLMN sold 150,000 shares for a total of $3,919,500.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.