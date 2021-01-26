Raymond James Believes Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) today and set a price target of $27.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.40, close to its 52-week high of $23.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Bloomin’ Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.94, which is a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Bloomin’ Brands’ market cap is currently $1.93B and has a P/E ratio of -16.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLMN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Elizabeth A. Smith, a Director at BLMN sold 250,000 shares for a total of $4,201,936.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.