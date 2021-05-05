Raymond James Believes BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd assigned a Buy rating to BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.48, close to its 52-week high of $15.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

BlackRock TCP Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.19.

The company has a one-year high of $15.07 and a one-year low of $7.67. Currently, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average volume of 307.9K.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Its investment objective is to seek to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. The company was founded on April 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.