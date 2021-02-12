Raymond James Believes Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF), with a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.39, close to its 52-week high of $2.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 35.7% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Bonterra Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Birchcliff Energy with a $2.98 average price target, a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Birchcliff Energy’s market cap is currently $635.6M and has a P/E ratio of -6.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BIREF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.