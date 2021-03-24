Raymond James Believes Barings BDC (BBDC) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Barings BDC (BBDC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.85, close to its 52-week high of $10.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 71.3% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barings BDC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Barings BDC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.44 million and net profit of $43.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.52 million and had a net profit of $5.2 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barings BDC, Inc. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others. The company was founded by Garland S. Tucker III, Brent P.W. Burgess, Steven C. Lilly, Cary B. Nordan and David F. Parker on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.