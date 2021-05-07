Raymond James Believes Barings BDC (BBDC) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Barings BDC (BBDC) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.49, close to its 52-week high of $10.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Barings BDC has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.25.

Barings BDC’s market cap is currently $685.8M and has a P/E ratio of 49.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Barings BDC, Inc. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others. The company was founded by Garland S. Tucker III, Brent P.W. Burgess, Steven C. Lilly, Cary B. Nordan and David F. Parker on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.