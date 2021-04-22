Raymond James Believes Banner (BANR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Banner (BANR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.99, close to its 52-week high of $60.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 91.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Banner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $60.42 and a one-year low of $27.76. Currently, Banner has an average volume of 187.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.