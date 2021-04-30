Raymond James Believes Bancorp (TBBK) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Bancorp (TBBK) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.36, close to its 52-week high of $24.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 73.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Bancorp’s market cap is currently $1.3B and has a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TBBK in relation to earlier this year.

The Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments, and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales, small business administration loans, leasing, and security backed lines of credit and any deposits generated by those business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing, and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.