Raymond James Believes Avalara (AVLR) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Avalara (AVLR) today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $162.26, close to its 52-week high of $164.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Manhattan Associates.

Avalara has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.00, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $164.85 and a one-year low of $55.50. Currently, Avalara has an average volume of 704.7K.

Avalara, Inc. provides cloud-based software services. It offers Avalara returns excise pro simplifies fuel tax compliance, enabling small and medium sized suppliers, distributors and terminal operators to reduce filing time and costs; Avalara avatax, the sales tax decision automation, instantaneously and accurately calculates tax; Avalara certcapture creates, validates and stores sales tax exemption certificates and reseller certificates in the cloud, limiting audit exposure; Avalara government automates end-to-end motor fuels tax filing processes for state tax authorities, growing tax revenue and eliminating labor-intensive activities; and Avalara mylodge tax is a automated solution for vacation rental homeowners seeking tax compliance for their vacation home rentals. The company was founded by Rory Rawlings, Scott McFarlane and Jared R. Vogt in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.