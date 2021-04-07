Raymond James Believes Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.53, close to its 52-week high of $25.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 57.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atlantic Capital Bancshares with a $26.50 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ market cap is currently $499.7M and has a P/E ratio of 23.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACBI in relation to earlier this year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company provides an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded on 2006 in and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.