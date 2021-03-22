Raymond James Believes Ares Commercial (ACRE) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Ares Commercial (ACRE) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.25, close to its 52-week high of $15.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 71.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Commercial with a $14.63 average price target.

Based on Ares Commercial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.21 million and net profit of $14.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.58 million and had a net profit of $9.66 million.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.