Raymond James Believes Ares Capital (ARCC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ares Capital (ARCC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.37, close to its 52-week high of $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 72.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Capital with a $19.50 average price target, a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Ares Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $451 million and net profit of $378 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $264 million and had a net profit of $204 million.

Ares Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on April 1, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.