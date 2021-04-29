Raymond James Believes Antero Resources (AR) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Antero Resources (AR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.17, close to its 52-week high of $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 43.8% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antero Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.86, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Antero Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $994 million and net profit of $69.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $864 million and had a GAAP net loss of $482 million.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.