Raymond James Believes Antares Pharma (ATRS) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.36, close to its 52-week high of $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 45.8% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

Based on Antares Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40 million and net profit of $5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.31 million and had a net profit of $1.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATRS in relation to earlier this year.

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.