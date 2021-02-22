Raymond James Believes Antares Pharma (ATRS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.78, close to its 52-week high of $5.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, implying a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Antares Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40 million and net profit of $5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.31 million and had a net profit of $1.04 million.

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.