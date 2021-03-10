Raymond James Believes Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, RJ Milligan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.11, close to its 52-week high of $20.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc’s market cap is currently $134.9M and has a P/E ratio of 163.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PINE in relation to earlier this year.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate company, which owns and operates portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company was founded in August 2019 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.