Raymond James Believes Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Brad Sturges maintained a Buy rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) today and set a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.86, close to its 52-week high of $35.49.

Sturges has an average return of 22.3% when recommending Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

According to TipRanks.com, Sturges is ranked #2493 out of 7489 analysts.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.23, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$45.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.49 and a one-year low of $23.63. Currently, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average volume of 1,260.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APYRF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada. Allied Properties’ major tenants include IT, banking, government, marketing, and telecommunications firms. The company also controls a number of telecommunications/IT and retail properties within its real estate portfolio.