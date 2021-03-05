Raymond James Believes Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $244.07, close to its 52-week high of $262.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 58.9% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines.

Allegiant Travel Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.17, representing a -8.3% downside. In a report released today, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $238.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $262.31 and a one-year low of $60.06. Currently, Allegiant Travel Company has an average volume of 154.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALGT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products and fixed fee contract air transportation. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.