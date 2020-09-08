Raymond James Believes Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on September 1, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.61, close to its 52-week high of $36.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Leggett & Platt, and Williams-Sonoma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimentation Couche Tard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.14, representing a 12.1% upside. In a report issued on August 19, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.40 and a one-year low of $21.00. Currently, Alimentation Couche Tard has an average volume of 9,807.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.