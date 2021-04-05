Raymond James Believes AFLAC (AFL) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on AFLAC (AFL) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.42, close to its 52-week high of $52.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 70.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

AFLAC has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.13, which is a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.78 and a one-year low of $30.32. Currently, AFLAC has an average volume of 3.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AFL in relation to earlier this year.

Georgia-based Aflac, Inc. was founded in 1955. The company provides supplement health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.