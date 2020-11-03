Raymond James Believes Addus Homecare (ADUS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare (ADUS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.07, close to its 52-week high of $106.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Addus Homecare with a $119.33 average price target, representing a 21.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Addus Homecare’s market cap is currently $1.6B and has a P/E ratio of 49.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADUS in relation to earlier this year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled. The Hospice segment includes physical, emotional, and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill as well as for their families. The Home Health segment offers services that are primarily medical in nature to individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery, and include skilled nursing and physical, occupational and speech therapy. The company was founded on July 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.