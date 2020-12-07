Raymond James Believes Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.40, close to its 52-week high of $124.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acceleron Pharma with a $130.50 average price target, which is a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Acceleron Pharma’s market cap is currently $7.16B and has a P/E ratio of -49.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.98.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.