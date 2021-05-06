Raymond James Assigns a Hold Rating on Black Knight (BKI)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to Black Knight (BKI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.10.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 69.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Black Knight with a $94.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $97.19 and a one-year low of $68.33. Currently, Black Knight has an average volume of 915.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BKI in relation to earlier this year.

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals. The company was founded on February 3, 2017 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

