Raymond James Assigns a Hold Rating on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Atlantic Union Bankshares with a $40.00 average price target, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on January 14, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.82 and a one-year low of $18.55. Currently, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average volume of 245.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.