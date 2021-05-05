Raymond James Assigns a Buy Rating on T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to T Mobile US (TMUS), with a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.48, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $158.77 average price target, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

T Mobile US’s market cap is currently $160.2B and has a P/E ratio of 47.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1994, T-Mobile US, Inc., a wireless network operator, provides wireless communications services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.