Raymond James Assigns a Buy Rating on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose assigned a Buy rating to Prosperity Bancshares (PB) today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosperity Bancshares is a Hold with an average price target of $81.40.

Based on Prosperity Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $286 million and net profit of $137 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $258 million and had a net profit of $86.13 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PB in relation to earlier this year.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It provides retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, credit card and others. The company offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. Prosperity Bancshares was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.