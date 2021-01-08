Raymond James Assigns a Buy Rating on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Duck Creek Technologies (DCT), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Manhattan Associates, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Duck Creek Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.67, implying a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DCT in relation to earlier this year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc is a technology company. The company is one of the leading SaaS provider of core systems for the P&C insurance industry. The product portfolio includes distribution management, reinsurance management, digital management, and other services.