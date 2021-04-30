Raymond James Assigns a Buy Rating on Chevron (CVX)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Chevron (CVX), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chevron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.94, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

Based on Chevron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.84 billion and GAAP net loss of $665 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.57 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $6.61 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CVX in relation to earlier this year.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment comprises refining of crude oil into petroleum products; marketing of crude oil and refined products; transporting of crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

