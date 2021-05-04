Raymond James’ Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins reiterated a Hold rating on Nustar Energy (NS) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.00, close to its 52-week high of $20.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 61.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nustar Energy with a $20.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nustar Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $387 million and net profit of $14.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $400 million and had a net profit of $77.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment is engaged in terminal and storage facilities, which includes storage and handling services on a fee basis for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, crude oil and other liquids. The Fuels Marketing segment purchase crude oil and refined petroleum products for resale. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.